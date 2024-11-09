Odisha Approves 15 Industrial Projects Worth Rs 3,353 Crore

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bhubaneswar, Nov 9 (KNN)

The Odisha state has approved 15 major industrial projects totaling Rs 3,353.15 crore in value, marking a significant expansion across multiple sectors

The clearance came during a meeting of the state-level single window clearance authority, chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, in preparation for the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha conclave scheduled for January.

The approved projects span six districts - Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, and Koraput - and are expected to generate more than 4,637 employment opportunities.



The investments encompass diverse sectors including food processing, chemicals, renewable energy, steel and aluminium downstream, manufacturing, textile and apparel, tourism, pharmaceuticals, and cement.

In a substantial boost to the food processing sector, four companies have committed significant investments. Bhuvaneshwari Foods and Beverages Private Limited will invest Rs 800 crore in Khurda, while Aban Beverages Private Limited has pledged Rs 622.61 crore for its facility in the same district.



Geofast Consumer Products Private Limited and Avira Distillery Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 60 crore each in Bargarh and Cuttack respectively. These food processing ventures alone are projected to create 1,358 jobs.

Major industrial expansions include Ultra Tech Cement Ltd's plan to double its grinding unit capacity from 3 MTPA to 6 MTPA in Cuttack with a Rs 372 crore investment.



Beekay Steel Industries Ltd has proposed a Rs 750 crore expansion of its facilities in Cuttack, encompassing sponge iron, billets, ferro alloys, and sinter plants along with its captive power plant.

The renewable energy sector will see advancement with Reliance Bio Energy Limited's Rs 121.21 crore investment in a compressed biogas and fermented organic manure plant in Puri.



The manufacturing sector will be strengthened by new facilities from HM Power and Cables Pvt Ltd in Jharsuguda and Nexthermal Asia Pvt Ltd in Khurda, with investments of Rs 55.72 crore and Rs 55.81 crore respectively.

The tourism sector also received significant attention, with ITC Limited announcing a Rs 119.14 crore expansion of its five-star Welcom Hotel in Bhubaneswar.



Additionally, SJ JRG Ventures LLP and Crackers India Infrastructures Ltd (LYFE Group of Hotels) will develop new hospitality facilities in Puri and Koraput with a combined investment of Rs 154 crore.

In the healthcare sector, Infunex Healthcare Pvt Ltd will establish its second manufacturing unit for intravenous fluids in Cuttack with an investment of Rs 59.43 crore, further diversifying the state's industrial portfolio.

(KNN Bureau)