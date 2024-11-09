Scholz boots coalition partner`s leader

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has dismissed Finance Christian Lindner, spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit confirmed on Wednesday evening. Lindner, leader of the Free Party (FDP), had been at odds with coalition partners over economic policy, causing friction within the governing alliance.



The coalition, made up of Scholz’s Social Democrats, Lindner’s FDP, and the Greens—represented by Economy Minister Robert Habeck and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock—had been meeting this week to address their differences. During the discussions, Lindner expressed concerns about a lack of consensus on economic and financial policy, according to reports. He suggested that early elections, set for the beginning of 2025, could help restore government stability and improve decision-making.



Despite the tensions, the three party leaders spent several hours discussing how to address the multibillion-euro budget deficit and stimulate economic growth. Scholz is reportedly planning a vote of confidence in his government in the Bundestag, potentially as early as mid-January, which could pave the way for early elections in March. However, the chancellor rejected Lindner’s call for immediate early elections, according to reports from *Die Zeit*.



The government has yet to present its final budget for 2025, with the current budget showing a significant deficit. The legislature’s Budget Committee is scheduled to review the final draft on November 14, with the full parliament needing to pass it by the end of the month.



