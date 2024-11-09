German government falls apart

(MENAFN) Germany’s ruling "traffic-light" coalition has officially disbanded, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz now leading a minority composed solely of his Social Party (SPD) and the Greens. This follows the dismissal of Free Democratic Party (FDP) leader Christian Lindner as finance after failed crisis talks late on Wednesday.



In response to Lindner's firing, FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Durr announced that the party would withdraw its ministers from the government, effectively ending the three-party alliance. While the Greens expressed regret over the collapse, they confirmed their intent to remain in the minority government, underscoring the need for Germany and the EU to remain decisive, particularly after Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election.



“It feels wrong and almost tragic today, on a day when Germany must show unity and the ability to act in Europe,” said Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck, alongside Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Baerbock added that it was a difficult day for both Germany and Europe.



Lindner’s removal came after he proposed early elections, citing the failure of the coalition to resolve the looming multibillion-euro budget deficit. Scholz accused Lindner of obstructing key policies, including relaxing spending rules to allow for increased aid to Ukraine. Lindner, in turn, criticized Scholz for failing to recognize the need for a new economic strategy to address Germany’s challenges.



In the wake of the coalition collapse, Scholz stated he would seek cooperation with opposition leader Friedrich Merz of the Christian Democrats, calling it especially urgent in light of the US election results.



