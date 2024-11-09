School Based Exams Of All Classes To Commence From November 25
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- School Education Department Saturday issued uniform date sheet for summative assessment from classes 1st Primary to 9th standard for all Schools.
The summative exams of these classes will commence from Nov-25 and will culminate December-12.
The Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) in an official communique said,“The question papers shall be set by the concerned and individual schools as per student evaluation and assessment scheme keeping in view the competencies, curricular goals and learning outcomes of the students as envisaged in holistic progress card.”
“The Hols shall ensure all requisite arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the examinations,” reads the official communique.
It also said that the Hols shall also ensure the answer papers are evaluated in time so that the results could be declared by or before December-15.
