School Based Exams Of All Classes To Commence From November 25

The summative exams of these classes will commence from Nov-25 and will culminate December-12.

The Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) in an official communique said,“The question papers shall be set by the concerned and individual as per student evaluation and assessment scheme keeping in view the competencies, curricular goals and outcomes of the students as envisaged in holistic progress card.”

“The Hols shall ensure all requisite arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the examinations,” reads the official communique.

It also said that the Hols shall also ensure the answer papers are evaluated in time so that the results could be declared by or before December-15.

