Moi Launches Traffic, Security Campaign On Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Causeway

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- The of Interior launched a security and traffic campaign on Jaber Al-Ahmad Causeway on Friday.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry said that the General Department of Traffic and Kuwait issued 605 different traffic fines, seized 23 and motorcycles, as well as seizing four wanted vehicles, transferred five people to Juvenile Protection and arrested a wanted person.

The ministry noted that the campaign is part of its increased efforts to enforce the law and protect security, adding that it will keep launching campaigns in different areas across the country. (end)

ahk









MENAFN09112024000071011013ID1108867994