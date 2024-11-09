Moi Launches Traffic, Security Campaign On Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Causeway
Date
11/9/2024 7:11:47 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior launched a security and traffic campaign on sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Causeway on Friday.
In a statement on Saturday, the ministry said that the General Department of Traffic and Kuwait Police issued 605 different traffic fines, seized 23 vehicles and motorcycles, as well as seizing four wanted vehicles, transferred five people to Juvenile Protection and arrested a wanted person.
The ministry noted that the campaign is part of its increased efforts to enforce the law and protect security, adding that it will keep launching campaigns in different areas across the country. (end)
ahk
MENAFN09112024000071011013ID1108867994
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.