Ukrainian Defenders Shoot Down 32 Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 08:00 on Saturday, November 9, Ukraine's defense forces shot down 32 drones that the Russians used to attack Ukraine since the evening of Friday, November 8.

The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

From 21:00 on November 8, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 51 Shahed strike drones and UAVs of an undetermined type launched from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Oryol areas.

The Odesa region was the epicenter of the attack.

Russia's casualty toll in Ukraine war up by 1,660 in past day

Anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Air Force and the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the aerial attack.

As of 08:00, 32 enemy drones were shot down in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Ternopil regions.

Eighteen drones disappeared from radar in different Ukrainian regions.