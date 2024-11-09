Ukrainian Defenders Shoot Down 32 Drones Overnight
Date
11/9/2024 5:16:00 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 08:00 on Saturday, November 9, Ukraine's defense forces shot down 32 drones that the Russians used to attack Ukraine since the evening of Friday, November 8.
The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.
From 21:00 on November 8, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 51 Shahed strike drones and UAVs of an undetermined type launched from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Oryol areas.
The Odesa region was the epicenter of the attack.
Read also:
Russia's casualty toll in Ukraine war up by 1,660 in past day
Anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Air Force and the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the aerial attack.
As of 08:00, 32 enemy drones were shot down in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Ternopil regions.
Eighteen drones disappeared from radar in different Ukrainian regions.
MENAFN09112024000193011044ID1108867923
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.