Annual Exams For 1St To 9Th To Conclude By Mid-December: DSEK
Date
11/9/2024 5:12:18 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Director of School Education Kashmir, Tassaduq Hussain Mir Saturday said that it will conduct student-friendly and competency based annual exams for classes 1st to 9th by mid-December.
Speaking to reporters, the director said that they will release a uniform date sheet for examinations for classes 1st to 9th.”
ADVERTISEMENT
“We have submitted the proposal to conduct exams of classes 1st to 9th and I think by mid-December we will conclude all the exams so that students will gear up for the next level,” he said, as per news agency KNO.
ADVERTISEMENT
He also urged students not to take any sort of stress over incompletion of syllabus.“We are aware of the syllabus and have almost completed 90 percent of it.”
He added that these will be the school bases exams.“There is nothing to worry about. Students are advised not to be stressed. There will be student-friendly and competency based exams.”
Read Also
J&K Govt Mulls Syllabus Relaxation for November Exams
Annual JKBOSE Exams Of 10th To 12th Classes By Feb 15: Govt
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN09112024000215011059ID1108867891
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.