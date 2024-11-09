Annual Exams For 1St To 9Th To Conclude By Mid-December: DSEK

Speaking to reporters, the director said that they will release a uniform date sheet for examinations for classes 1st to 9th.”

“We have submitted the proposal to conduct exams of classes 1st to 9th and I think by mid-December we will conclude all the exams so that students will gear up for the next level,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

He also urged students not to take any sort of stress over incompletion of syllabus.“We are aware of the syllabus and have almost completed 90 percent of it.”

He added that these will be the school bases exams.“There is nothing to worry about. Students are advised not to be stressed. There will be student-friendly and competency based exams.”

