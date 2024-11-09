Ukraine Terminates Air Transport Agreement With Iran
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has terminated an intergovernmental air transport agreement with Iran.
The government's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The agreement on air services between the government of Ukraine and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, signed in Tehran on July 9, 1993, has been terminated," Melnychuk said.
On September 9, Iran's charge a'affaires in Ukraine, Shahriar Amouzegar, was summoned to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in connection with reports on the possible supply of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry warned Tehran that if Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia was confirmed, this would have devastating consequences for Ukrainian-Iranian relations.
