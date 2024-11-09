Vietjet Unveils Exclusive November Deals For Indian Travelers

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 8th November 2024 - Vietjet, Vietnam's leading new-age carrier, is excited to launch two exclusive promotions for Indian travellers. On November 11, for just 24 hours (12:00 am to 11:59 pm), the airline will offer - one-way Eco fares between India and Vietnam starting at INR 5,555 (plus taxes and fees). Travelers can use the promo code VJ11 for flights from January 1 to May 22, 2025.



Additionally, from November 13 to 19, the airline is offering a 20% discount (excluding taxes and fees) on Business and SkyBoss tickets across all routes, both domestic and international. Passengers can Use promo code LEADERNOV at checkout for travel between March 1 and May 22, 2025 (taxes and fees not included).



These offers can be availed by visiting Vietjet's official website or using the Vietjet mobile app.



In 2024, the airline expanded its global presence with a network of 168 across Asia and Australia. Since 2019, Vietjet has pioneered direct connections between Vietnam and India, continually expanding its routes to meet rising demand. Currently, the airline operates 68 weekly flights between the two countries connecting key Indian cities-New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Kochi-to major destinations in Vietnam such as Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City.





About Vietjet



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.





