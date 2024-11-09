Two Persons Stabbed In Srinagar's Bemina, Hospitalized
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two persons were stabbed and injured in a scuffle on Friday evening between two groups at Hamdania Colony area of Bemina, Srinagar, officials said.
An official said that a late-night clash occurred in Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina. During the altercation, two individuals sustained stab wounds and were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment, news agency KNO reported.
He identified the injured as Arslaan (15), son of Abdul Majeed Khanday, a resident of Hamdania Colony, and Adil Ahmad (17), son of Mohammad Shafi Khan, also from Hamdania Colony.
Meanwhile, investigations have been initiated.
