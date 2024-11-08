KMCC Launches Poster For Upcoming Lecture

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) Kasaragod District Committee will host a lecture on 'Muslim League and Community Organisations: History and Present' on November 29, delivered by esteemed orator Basheer Vellikoth.

The poster for the event was officially unveiled by Sadiq Pakyara, a member of the Muslim League State Council and advisory member of the KMCC Qatar State Committee. The Muslim League has played a pivotal role in the educational and social progress of Kerala's Muslim community, strengthening communal unity, religious harmony, and promoting the advancement of underrepresented communities.

This programme aims to guide the society towards a renewed vision, a statement said.

The event was presided by District President Lukman Thalankara. KMCC state vice-president Adam Kunhi Thalangara, district officials Siddique Maniyampara, Nasir Kaitakkad, Shanif Paika, Ali Cherur, Sadiq K C, Media Wing chairman Abdul Rahiman Eriyal and Mandal-Panchayat office-bearers Salam Habibi, Rafiq Mangad, Abid Udinur, Nawaz Mogral, Mansoor Thrikaripur, Abdul Rahiman E K, Rahim Chowki, Naushad Paika and Yusuf Marpane.

