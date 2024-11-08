Comptia Community Recipient Of IT Nation Torch Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Named Community of the Year at IT Nation Connect 2024

The CompTIA Community is pleased to announce it was honored with the prestigious IT Nation Torch Award as Community of the Year by the IT Nation , a global community of peers, thought leaders, and experts dedicated to elevating the IT ecosystem to new heights.

The CompTIA Community was recognized by IT Nation for its outstanding collaboration, engagement, and support for its members and the through knowledge-sharing, networking, and professional growth.

"Knowing that the IT Nation Torch Award comes from peers, thought leaders, and experts who are collectively pushing the industry to new heights makes it especially humbling for us," said MJ Shoer, chief community officer at CompTIA. "We're honored and proud to provide the industry with a global community that is committed to helping every channel professional and business succeed."

"We are thrilled to introduce the IT Nation Torch Awards, celebrating excellence within the IT community," said Gregg Lalle, senior vice president and general manager of IT Nation. "These awards aim to recognize the remarkable achievements and contributions of individuals, organizations, and media professionals who have made a significant impact on the industry. We invite all members of the IT community to participate in this exciting awards program and join us in honoring the best and brightest in our industry."

The CompTIA Community is the leading global, vendor-neutral and non-profit technology channel association for MSPs, vendors, distributors, and other companies serving the technology ecosystem. It is a trusted group of industry peers who have access to exclusive tools and resources needed to build a thriving business and contribute to the growth of the IT channel. This community includes regional groups around the world; cybersecurity resources, such as the Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO) and Cybersecurity Trustmark ; market research; events; industry education and training and more.

IT Nation Torch Award winners were nominated by leaders across the IT ecosystem and recognized for their exceptional dedication, innovation, and commitment within the IT channel community. Awards were presented tonight at IT Nation Connect , a top annual industry conference focused on education, inspiration, and networking to help individuals solve MSP challenges and grow. For more information about the IT Nation Torch Awards, including nomination details and eligibility criteria, visit .

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through community, education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for unlocking the potential of the tech industry and its workforce.

About IT Nation

The IT Nation is a vibrant and inclusive community that brings together the brightest minds from Managed Solution Providers (MSPs) and IT channel vendors worldwide. Our shared culture, rooted in the Go-Giver philosophy, enables us to harness collective wisdom for mutual growth. Our mission is to empower individuals who align with this worldview by providing purpose-built tools and success frameworks. These resources are designed to help our members define goals, create strategic plans, and execute with precision. At IT Nation, we are dedicated to cultivating an environment where innovation, education, planning, accountability, and celebration serve as the pillars of success. The IT Nation inspires excellence, collaboration fuels advancement, and shared success drives us toward our mission: Wise Together, Rise Together. Learn more at .

