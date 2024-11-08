Russian Drone Attack Kills Man In Beryslav

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, Russians attacked the town of Beryslav with a drone, killing a man.

That is according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

“The Russians killed a resident of Beryslav,” the report says.

As noted, at about 15:00, the Russian military attacked the city with a UAV. A 48-year-old man came under enemy attack. He sustained fatal injuries.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a 40-year-old man was killed in a drone attack near Stanislav in the Kherson region. An investigation has been launched.