Russian Drone Attack Kills Man In Beryslav
Date
11/8/2024 7:13:01 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, Russians attacked the town of Beryslav with a drone, killing a man.
That is according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
“The Russians killed a resident of Beryslav,” the report says.
As noted, at about 15:00, the Russian military attacked the city with a UAV. A 48-year-old man came under enemy attack. He sustained fatal injuries.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a 40-year-old man was killed in a drone attack near Stanislav in the Kherson region. An investigation has been launched.
