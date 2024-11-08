عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Drone Attack Kills Man In Beryslav

Russian Drone Attack Kills Man In Beryslav


11/8/2024 7:13:01 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, Russians attacked the town of Beryslav with a drone, killing a man.

That is according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

“The Russians killed a resident of Beryslav,” the report says.

Read also: 25 injured as rescue operations conclude in Kharkiv following Russian airstrike

As noted, at about 15:00, the Russian military attacked the city with a UAV. A 48-year-old man came under enemy attack. He sustained fatal injuries.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a 40-year-old man was killed in a drone attack near Stanislav in the Kherson region. An investigation has been launched.

MENAFN08112024000193011044ID1108867138


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search