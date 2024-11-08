Wishful Chinese See Possible Trump 2.0 Window To Resolve Taiwan

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The victory of Donald in the United States presidential election on November 5 is no good news to Sino-US trade relations but may open a window for the discussion of China's reunification with Taiwan, according to some Chinese commentators and media.

Since Trump won the election, Western have been eager to know Beijing's stances on the Ukrainian-Russia war, a possible 60% tariff to be imposed on Chinese goods and Taiwan matters.

Mao Ning, a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, set official lines on the three issues by saying that:



China stays neutral on the Ukrainian crisis and supports all efforts that are conducive to the political settlement of the crisis.

China does not answer hypothetical questions about new US tariffs but it wants to reiterate that there is no winner in a trade war, nor does the world benefit from a trade war. The Taiwan question is the most important and most sensitive issue in China-US relations, and China firmly opposes official interactions of any form between the US and Taiwan.

On November 7, Chinese President Xi Jinping extended congratulations to Trump on his election as the 47th US President.



Xi said China and the US should find the right way to get along in the new era, so as to benefit both countries and the wider world.

”History teaches that China and the US gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation,” said Xi.”A stable, sound and sustainable China-US relationship serves the two countries' shared interests and meets the aspiration of the international community.”

Lack of optimism

It's been eft to pundits to observe that Xi's and Mao's official words, while polite, by no means add up to a resounding cheer.

“Compared with the last ones in 2016, the Chinese leader's latest congratulations to Trump have skipped the pleasantries,” Hua Dianlong, a Hubei-based columnist, says in an article published on November 7.

This, Hua adds, shows that“China is not optimistic about the continuous development of Sino-US relations. The change in wordings has shown the reality.”