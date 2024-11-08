Big Lots Unveils New Rewards App To Elevate The Shopping Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, (OTC:BIG) today announced the launch of a new Big Lots app is designed to enhance the shopping experience for its valued customers. The app is available for current and new Big Reward members, bringing a host of new features and benefits for its loyal customers. It is the latest step in delivering on its promise to be the leader in extreme value.



The enhanced Big Lots app offers in-store rewards access, a personalized dashboard for tracking earnings, and exclusive notifications for special offers. With features like one-touch shopping, profile and credit card management, and weekly exclusive deals, the app ensures a convenient and rewarding shopping experience. Additionally, "Rewards Ready" notifications inform users about new rewards, maximizing their savings and engagement with Big Lots. New features have been seamlessly integrated as an update to the existing app for a smooth transition for current users.

"With the introduction of the Big Lots app, our Big Reward customers will have an enhanced and more personalized shopping experience," said Bruce Millard, senior vice president of marketing and e-commerce at Big Lots. "We aim to make it easier for our customers to access their rewards, stay informed about the best deals, and manage their profiles and credit cards all in one place as they shop in-store and online for bargains to brag about."

The Big Lots app is available for download now from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, and Big Lots Big Reward members can start enjoying these exciting new features today.

Big Lots is one of the nation's largest closeout retailers focused on extreme value. The Company is dedicated to being the big difference for a better life by delivering bargains to brag about on everything for the home, including furniture, décor, pantry and more. It fulfills its mission to help customers "Live BIG and Save LOTS" with sourcing strategies to grow extreme bargains through closeouts, liquidations, overstocks, private labels, and value-engineered products. The Big Lots Foundation, together with the Company's customers, associates, and vendors, has delivered more than $176 million of philanthropic support to critical needs in hunger, housing, healthcare, and education. For more information, to shop online, or to find a store near you, please visit biglots .

