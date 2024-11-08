GSA Releases Seafood Processing Standard Version 6.0

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) is pleased to announce the official release of the Seafood Processing Standard (SPS) version 6.0.

Key features of the standard include a restructured modular framework built around core food safety requirements covering both farm-raised and wild-caught seafood, ten separate modules to accommodate the specific production processes and products at individual facilities, and enhanced data capture, reporting and assessment technologies.

This new framework was designed specifically to improve audit efficiencies, provide elevated assurances for farm-raised and wild-caught seafood to consumers, and create a more customized, comprehensive certification option for seafood processors globally.

The SPS framework is as follows:

SPS 6.0 core,

designed to meet Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) requirements

The ten modules include:



Animal Welfare

– For facilities involved and/or responsible for live animals and slaughter

Effluent Discharge

– For non-remote wild processors discharging to natural water sources

Enhanced Social

– Unannounced, requires specialized social and technical audit team, designed to meet Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative (SSCI) requirements

Finished Product Testing

– Requires product testing for medium to high-risk facilities

Low Acid Canned Foods

– For thermal processing and low acid canned products

Outsourcing

– For facilities enlisting outsourced activities

Product Identity

– For facilities making claims related to Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) or Best Seafood Practices (BSP) certification

Ready to Eat

– For facilities producing RTE products

Remote Wild-Caught Environmental

– For wild processors located in remote environments Social Responsibility

– Required for facilities that not electing the Enhanced Social module

GSA will conduct a webinar on Thursday, December 5 introducing key features of SPS 6.0 and its new audit and reporting processes, including a live Q&A session. Interested parties may register for the webinar

here . A recording of the webinar will be sent to all registrants.

GSA will begin accepting all applications to SPS 6.0 in mid-2025 and fully replace Issue 5.1 beginning November 5, 2025. Pilots are underway; if you're interested in getting audited to SPS 6.0, please reach out to the GSA team via

this page .

SOURCE Global Seafood Alliance

