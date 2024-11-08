India-Australia Joint Military Exercise Kicks Off To Deepen Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- India and Australia kicked off on Friday the 3rd edition of joint military Exercise AUSTRAHIND in northern Indian state of Maharashtra.

The Indian Defense said in a statement that India Australia joint military exercise, an annual event conducted alternatively in India and Australia, is being held at Foreign Training Node, Pune in Maharashtra from 8th to 21st November.

The exercise aims to promote military cooperation between India and Australia through enhancement of interoperability in conduct of joint sub conventional operations in semi-urban environment in semi-desert terrain focusing on high degree of physical fitness, joint planning and joint tactical drills.

During the exercise, drills to be rehearsed include response to a terrorist action of capturing a defined territory; establishment of a joint operations centre; conduct of joint counter terrorism operations; securing of a helipad; employment of drones and counter drone measures among others, the statement said.

"Exercise AUSTRAHIND will enable the two sides to share their best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures of conducting tactical operations. The exercise will also facilitate developing bonhomie and camaraderie between soldiers of both the sides," the statement added. (end) atk











MENAFN08112024000071011013ID1108865911