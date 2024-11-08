SJF Material Handling Launches Online Ordering System For MHS Conveyor Parts And System Components

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SJF Material Handling, a leader in material handling solutions, officially launches a new ordering system for MHS Conveyor Parts.

Winsted, Minnesota, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SJF Material Handling Inc. is excited to announce the launch of its new online ordering system for conveyor parts and system components for MHS Conveyor Customers. Designed to streamline the procurement process, this innovative ensures customers can easily access essential spare parts to keep their conveyor systems operating at peak performance. Spare parts are crucial for maintaining the reliability and efficiency of conveyor systems. SJF's new catalog will significantly reduce downtime in part sourcing, enabling customers to maintain critical equipment seamlessly.

"Our new online ordering system makes it easier than ever for our customers to find and order the parts they need," said Frank Sterner, CEO and President at SJF. "With a wide range of options available-including conveyor pulleys, belt parts, roller replacements, and more-servicing and maintaining equipment has never been more efficient. SJF will include additional brands and products to the Spare Part systems in the future.”

The user-friendly platform is designed for convenience, allowing customers to quickly navigate through an extensive array of roller conveyor parts and conveyor belt components. Whether you need a simple replacement or more comprehensive support, SJF is dedicated to assisting you every step of the way.

In addition to online ordering, the company's team of experts is available to provide guidance on installation and replacement, ensuring every customer's conveyor systems continue to perform around the clock.

With its online ordering system, SJF is resolving several challenges involving spare parts sourcing including, but not limited to, part identification, up-to-date product information, real-time inventory management, and dynamic pricing. These efficiencies reduce downtime, enhance customer satisfaction, and simplify equipment maintenance for businesses of all sizes.

Under SJF's established logistics network, customers can access an unparalleled collection of spare parts and conveyor components. By partnering with MHS Conveyors, a global supplier of highly dynamic automated equipment and logistics solutions, SJF offers warehouse, production, order picking, and distribution parts with endless applications.

To ensure the online ordering system accommodates a spectrum of material handling needs, SJF plans to expand its catalog with other top-of-the-line products.

For more information or to explore SJF's online ordering system, visit the company website and choose the Spare Parts option under the Services tab.

About SJF Material Handling

Founded in 1979, SJF Material Handling is well known as an industry leader in warehouse system integration , design and layout , automation and robotics , and the sale of new and used warehouse equipment such as pallet rackin , cantilever racks , and conveyor systems . SJF has been serving clients since 1979.

Media Contact:

Denise Rosenau

...

