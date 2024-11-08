Hôtel Hermitage Monte Carlo: Dedicated To Monegasque Culture And Environment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Louis Starck, General ManagerSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Green Globe recently recertified Hotel Hermitage Monte-Carlo for the sixth year. The hotel achieved status in 2023. With sweeping views of the Mediterranean, Hôtel Hermitage Monte Carlo exudes elegance, calm and understated refinement. Built in the early 1900s, the modern and luxurious hotel offers an intimate and relaxed ambiance in the heart of Monte Carlo.Hôtel Hermitage Monte Carlo works continuously toward improving its overall sustainability performance. The hotel remains steadfast in its commitment to environmental stewardship and social initiatives that benefit the community.Louis Starck, General Manager said,“We are proud of being recertified again by Green Globe for the sixth straight year. It acknowledges the hard work and commitment of all our team members. All of us look forward to continuing our sustainability journey and working toward a greener future.”Conserving ResourcesThe hotel has strategies in place to reduce energy and water consumption. Since 2019 the hotel has worked in partnership with the Monegasque Electricity Company, to implement the Smart Plus Project to increase energy savings. In addition, LED light bulbs are fitted throughout the building to save electricity. To conserve water, water flow restrictors are installed in all bathrooms and a greywater treatment system has been implemented. As a result, 60 % of wastewater from the building is treated, which is used mainly for toilet flushing and watering green spaces at the property.Waste management strategies are also a key focus of the property's sustainability plan. The hotel places particular importance on raising awareness about sustainable development and all hotel departments demonstrate a strong commitment to waste reduction. A Green Corner has been specifically set up in a back of house area for the recycling and reuse of various materials including paper, cups and electrical appliances. Staff are encouraged to drop recyclable items here in a joint effort to minimize the hotel's environmental footprint.Sharing Monegasque CultureThe historic Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo is dedicated to the preservation of Monegasque culture. The hotel has a specific appellation called l'Hôtel des connaisseurs (the hotel for connoisseurs), whose aim is to promote its exceptional architectural heritage and history, and to share the value and the spirit of the hotel with its valued clients.First established in 2019, the hotel also has its own garden that covers 400 m2. Herbs and an organic kitchen garden are cultivated here based on the principles of permaculture gardening. Many kinds of fresh fruit and vegetables as well as herbs and edible flowers are harvested for the menu of its restaurant Pavyllon Monte-Carlo.Community SupportHôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo contributes to and participates in local volunteering and charitable events that support various causes. The hotel takes part in activities organized by the Association Sportive Monégasque de Joëlette by providing financial contributions and staff participate as runners in racing events and marathons. Furthermore, the hotel also donates uniforms, clothing and bed linen to the Semeurs d'Espoir Monaco association as well as to the Monegasque Red Cross.Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo has maintained a long-lasting partnership with the association MIR which is dedicated to assisting homeless people. Past initiatives have included providing nutritious meals for the underprivileged numbering up to 250 people. More recently, employees have assisted the organization by volunteering as members of the Maraude teams. Each team seeks out and offers a helping hand to vulnerable people living on the streets in Monte-Carlo. Much needed equipment and furniture is also donated by the hotel.ContactLouis StarckGeneral ManagerHôtel Hermitage & Thermes MarinsE. ...T. +377 98 06 40 41HOTELHERMITAGEMONTECARLO

