Abdulaziz Al-Zaatari Jet Ski Drag Race Tournament Concludes
11/8/2024 9:09:33 AM
KUWAIT, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Abdulaziz Al-Zaatari Jet Ski Drag Race tournament concluded on Friday, which is the third round of Kuwait's Jet Ski Championship 2024, organized by Kuwait Sea Sports Club at Al-Khairan.
In a press statement, Secretary General of the Kuwait Sea Sports Club Khaled Al-Foudari said that the race witnessed 50 participants in four different categories, 1100 CC Stroke, Stock, Super Stock and Open.
He added that in the Open category, Mohammad Al-Baz won first place, Mohammad Burabaye won second and Abdulrahman Al-Munayae won third.
In the Stock category, Bader Al-Kanderi won first, Bader Al-Shamali second and Hamad Burabaye third.
In the Super Stock category, Fahad Al-Khalfan won first, Aqeel Al-Shatti won second and Salem Al-Dossari came third.
In the 1100 CC Stroke category, Fahad Al-Yaqoub won first, Hamad Jaafar second and Fares Ramadan third.
The first round of the tournament took place in March, and the second round was in April, Al-Foudari added. (end)
