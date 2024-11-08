Abdulaziz Al-Zaatari Jet Ski Drag Race Tournament Concludes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Abdulaziz Al-Zaatari Jet Ski Drag Race concluded on Friday, which is the third round of Kuwait's Jet Ski Championship 2024, organized by Kuwait Sea Sports Club at Al-Khairan.

In a press statement, Secretary General of the Kuwait Sea Sports Club Khaled Al-Foudari said that the race witnessed 50 participants in four different categories, 1100 CC Stroke, Stock, Super Stock and Open.

He added that in the Open category, Mohammad Al-Baz won first place, Mohammad Burabaye won second and Abdulrahman Al-Munayae won third.

In the Stock category, Bader Al-Kanderi won first, Bader Al-Shamali second and Hamad Burabaye third.

In the Super Stock category, Fahad Al-Khalfan won first, Aqeel Al-Shatti won second and Salem Al-Dossari came third.

In the 1100 CC Stroke category, Fahad Al-Yaqoub won first, Hamad Jaafar second and Fares Ramadan third.

The first round of the tournament took place in March, and the second round was in April, Al-Foudari added. (end)

mym











MENAFN08112024000071011013ID1108865759