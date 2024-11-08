JACKSON HEWITT TAX SERVICES EXPANDS WORKFORCE, OFFERING JOB OPPORTUNITIES NATIONWIDE FOR UPCOMING TAX FILING SEASON

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Tax Company Hosting National Hiring Week

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Hewitt Tax Services®

and its independently owned and operated franchisees

announced today the hosting of National Hiring Week, starting November 11, 2024, to drive employee recruitment efforts in company-owned and independently owned and operated

franchise locations nationwide. The week-long event will launch the combined hiring of 18,000 employees to prepare for the upcoming tax filing season. The Jackson Hewitt hiring events are open to the public and include on-site interviews. Qualified candidates could receive a job offer immediately.

"Tax filing season brings a surge in demand for tax preparation services as tax questions and filing returns continue to become more challenging for taxpayers," said Greg Macfarlane, CEO and President of Jackson Hewitt Tax Services. "Our seasonal staff plays a vital role in helping us serve hardworking Americans during tax season to maximize their refunds and navigate the complexities of filing taxes. With tax season right around the corner, we are hiring additional people this year in multiple roles in offices nationwide to ensure we meet taxpayer needs in their local communities, while providing exceptional service."

Jackson Hewitt's company-owned and independently owned and operated franchise offices are recruiting nationwide for a variety of roles, including full- and part-time positions in tax preparation, client support, sales, and customer service. Visit any Jackson Hewitt location to learn more about the unique job benefits available, including flexible schedules, career growth opportunities, and the ability to serve local community members.

Jackson Hewitt offers industry-leading tax education tools and a deep bench of national tax experts to support individuals interested in learning about taxes. The first step is to enroll in the local Fundamentals of Tax Preparation Course. This course includes in-depth information about filing requirements, dependents, filing status, filing basics, and self-employment, as well as important tax credits, such as the Savers Credit, Child Tax Credit, Earned Income Tax Credit, and more. Tax preparation courses

may be offered in-person, virtually, or online and vary by location.

With more than 5,200 franchise and company-owned locations nationwide, employment is available at both company-owned and independently owned and operated franchise locations. To find a position and learn more, job seekers should visit

jacksonhewitt or contact a local Jackson Hewitt office directly.



About Jackson Hewitt Tax Services Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Services Inc.

is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hardworking clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead and stands behind its work with its Maximum Refund Guarantee and Lifetime Accuracy Guarantee® (restrictions apply, see Jackson Hewitt's

website

for more details). Jackson Hewitt has more than 5,200 franchise and company-owned locations nationwide, including 2,700 in Walmart stores, making it easy and convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, or offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit jacksonhewitt

or call (800) 234-1040.



Employment Disclaimer:

Most Jackson Hewitt locations are operated by independent franchisees who are independent employers and set their own employment policies and practices. Franchisees are the exclusive employer of their employees and as such are solely responsible for all employment-related matters and decisions in their locations. Jackson Hewitt does not control the independent franchisees' employment policies and practices and does not employ those working at franchised locations. Jackson Hewitt and its franchisees are equal opportunity employers, each independently committed to maintaining diverse and inclusive workforces.

