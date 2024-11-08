HYZON ANNOUNCES DATE FOR THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Hyzon (NASDAQ: HYZN ), a U.S.-based, high-performance, hydrogen cell system and developer focused on providing zero-emission power to decarbonize the most demanding industries, today announced that Management will host a call to discuss its third quarter 2024 results at 8:30 a.m., ET, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

Participants can join the call at 1-888-800-7840 or international callers can use 1-646-307-1856 and enter the access code 5240234. To listen to the live webcast and Q&A, visit the Hyzon investor relations website at .

A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available on the website within 24 hours after the call. The earnings press release and related materials will also be available on Hyzon's investor relations website.

About Hyzon

Hyzon is a global supplier of high-performance hydrogen fuel cell technology focused on providing zero-emission power to decarbonize demanding industries. With agile, high-power technology designed for heavy-duty applications, Hyzon is at the center of a new industrial revolution fueled by hydrogen, the most abundant natural element, and a clean energy source. Hyzon is focusing on deploying its fuel cell technology in heavy-duty commercial vehicles in Class 8 and refuse collection vehicles across

North America, as well as new markets such as stationary power applications.

To learn more about how Hyzon partners across the hydrogen value chain to accelerate the clean energy transition, visit .

