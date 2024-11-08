Ukraine Should Be At The Table Of Geopolitical Game, Not On Its Menu - Borrell

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The current situation in the world requires unity from Europe in order to preserve its and independence, and this concerns both the EU and Ukraine, which should be at the table of the global geopolitical game, rather than on its menu.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell said this in Budapest on Friday before an informal meeting of EU heads of state and government, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"If you are not at the table, you will be on the menu. If you are not at the table of the geopolitical game, you will be on the menu. The same thing can be said about Ukraine. Ukraine has to be at the table, not on the menu. So we have to continue supporting the independence and sovereignty of Ukraine. Whatever happens, we have to continue fulfilling our commitments with Ukraine. We have to take care of our independence, economic security, relationship with China - all that requires a single and more important word – unity to build a stronger Europe," Borrell said.

He also announced his intention to visit Ukraine to meet with the Ukrainian authorities and discuss how to support Ukraine in the future. According to Borrell, the EU should continue to support Ukraine.

"Certainly, the fact that the United States has chosen a President that will have specific ideas on the most important scenarios in the world – in Ukraine, in the Middle East, on the relationship with China – requires [that] Europeans have a clear understanding of their mission. Their mission – the most important mission – is to build Europe as a power, as a sovereign entity. Able to act, not outsourcing our security to anyone else. No one else will take care of our security," Borrell said.

He noted that yesterday the European leaders had an interesting discussion about the new political scenario in the world, both internally and externally.

"It's clear that people have a different rapport, a different relationship with politics – even with truth. We are now in a scenario in which we are going to face a more contractual approach. And on that, the only recipe is more European unity. The only recipe for Europe to survive is to be more united. To build a stronger Europe, a sovereign Europe able to face the challenges of the world without outsourcing our security to anyone else. We have to provide our own security, certainly counting on NATO, but building more capacities," he said.

According to Borrell, this approach requires Europeans to invest more, not only in defense, but also in technology. Any European country cannot respond to global challenges alone.

"If you are not an actor, others act for you. In order to be an actor, Europeans have to be more united, because each one of us alone does not count in the world. In the world of giants, with a more transactional world – where interests will be more important than values – either you have your own capacities, starting by security and technology, or you will be [on] the menu. That requires a bigger effort for all European Member States to reinforce the understanding of the challenges. I have been working hard in the last years in order to make the Europeans understand that the world is a challenging place where you have to face real dangers. I said: 'Europe is in danger' three years ago. Now it is clear that, in this new transactional world, in order to face these challenges, the Europeans have to be more united," Borrell said.

"Whatever happens in the United States, we have our interests, we have our values. Certainly, the United States is our most important partner. It is a fact. A historical, cultural and economic fact. Like it or not, the United States is our most important partner, economically, politically, culturally, linguistically. The history has built ties amongst us. Economic [ties are] also a very important issue that will not change – we do not want to change it. We want to continue being a strong partner of the United States, but we have to build our own capacity. [If we are] fragmented and divided, we will not be able to do that," he added.