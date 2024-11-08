Kuwait Condemns Attack On UNIFIL Personnel In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait of Foreign Affairs condemned and denounced the recent attack on the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which resulted in the injury of a number of Malaysian personnel participating in the peacekeeping mission.

In a statement Friday, the ministry affirmed that the State of Kuwait considers the targeting of UNIFIL forces a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and Security Council 1701, demanding the international community and the Security Council to immediately investigate these and hold their perpetrators accountable.

It also stressed the need to stop the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression against Lebanon, adhere to the relevant international resolutions, and restore peace and security to brotherly Lebanon and the entire region.

The ministry wished the injured speedy recovery. (end)

