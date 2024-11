(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A building of a city school and a kindergarten were damaged in Russia's drone attack in Odesa on the night of November 8.

The press service of the Odesa City Council announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“School No.125 in Odesa, which currently has about 500 pupils, and 60 children attend kindergarten in the same building, suffered significant damage as a result of the blast wave during the attack,” the report says.

In the educational institution, 120 windows in 30 classrooms were completely smashed, 30 doors were damaged, and the heating and power grids were partially damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, one person was killed and nine others were wounded as a result of an overnight enemy drone attack on the Odesa district.

Photo: t.me/odesacityofficial