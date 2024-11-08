Live Group Launches Envoku: Redefining Personalised Engagement With AI-Driven Solutions Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 November 2024 – Live Group has officially launched Envoku, an innovative that leverages artificial intelligence to revolutionise communication, engagement, and inclusivity across events, workplaces, and customer interactions. With a people-first approach, Envoku bridges gaps between diverse audiences, providing hyper-personalised experiences that foster deeper connections and engagement.



In a world where personalisation has become an expectation rather than a luxury, many industries have struggled to keep pace with evolving audience needs. Envoku offers a solution by utilising AudienceDNA, a proven psychology-based profiling tool that decodes learning, communication, and engagement styles. Whether for internal communications, public events, or customer interactions, Envoku tailors every touchpoint, ensuring participants receive content and experiences aligned with their preferences.



The Envoku platform features key benefits that set it apart from other delegate management tools:







Audience DNA Profiling: Decodes audience personality types to personalise digital and event experiences from the outset.

Intelligent Content Suggestions and Matchmaking: Recommends content, agendas, and networking opportunities based on similar communication styles and interests. Real-Time Data Collection and Dynamic Adaptation: Tracks engagement and preferences during interactions, allowing for on-the-fly adjustments to enhance the experience.

"Our goal with Envoku is to meet today's demand for personalisation and inclusivity, transforming how businesses engage their audiences," said Toby Lewis, Founder and CEO of Envoku. "People now expect individualised experiences, from entertainment to shopping and workplace communication. Envoku delivers on this expectation, helping organisations create meaningful connections through empathy and understanding."Employee engagement continues to be a challenge for many businesses, with 51% of disengaged employees actively seeking new job opportunities[1]. Envoku addresses these challenges by enabling personalised communication and tailored learning paths that align with individual needs and generational preferences. The platform integrates buddy mentoring systems and dynamic online communities, fostering intergenerational collaboration and promoting a sense of belonging within the workforce."By bridging generational divides, Envoku creates an inclusive environment where employees feel valued, regardless of their preferred communication style – be it face-to-face or digital-first," said Stephen D. Pickett, Managing Director of Live Group. "This not only improves retention but also enhances productivity by aligning organisational culture with the diverse needs of today's workforce."Envoku offers a revolutionary approach to event management, creating dynamic, tailored experiences for both digital and in-person events. Powered by AI, the platform gathers real-time data on audience interactions, allowing event organisers to adjust content, agendas, and networking opportunities on the fly. With features such as smart matchmaking tools and intelligent content recommendations, Envoku ensures every participant has an engaging and relevant experience."As more businesses move towards hybrid and digital events, the need for personalised, inclusive engagement has become paramount," Mr. Pickett added. "Envoku allows event organisers to design experiences that resonate with attendees, transcending traditional barriers of nationality, background, or gender, and fostering deeper connections."Envoku also offers seamless API integration with existing systems, ensuring smooth deployment for businesses. The platform provides real-time analytics and actionable insights, helping organisations fine-tune engagement strategies across different touchpoints. With ISO-certified data security and GDPR compliance, Envoku ensures that sensitive data is protected while delivering impactful engagement solutions.As part of Live Group's 2025 growth strategy, Envoku will continue expanding into broader business sectors to support employee engagement, customer interaction, and event management. Backed by Live Group's Singapore office, the platform aims to become a global leader in personalised communication and inclusive engagement."Events and experiences are powerful tools for achieving business goals, but true success lies in connection and engagement," said Mr. Lewis. "With Envoku, we're making it possible for businesses to build genuine, empathetic relationships with their audiences, ensuring every individual feels seen, heard, and valued."For more information about Envoku, please visit .