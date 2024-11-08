Dominant Fuwayrit Seals Sealine Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Chinthana Wasala
The Peninsula
Doha: Fuwayrit (IRE) made a triumphant return to action by claiming a thrilling victory in the feature race of the 2nd Al Rayyan Race Meeting - Sealine Cup (Div1), yesterday.
Draped in the colors of owner Sharida Bin Nasser Bin Sharida Al Kaabi, the seven-year-old gelding was well guided by jockey Marco Casamento at the Al Uqda grass track as the Jassim Al Ghazali-trained Fuwayrit secured a hard-fought win by a neck ahead of General Panic (GB), ridden by Tomas Lukasek.
Monsieur Noir (GB), with Soufiane Saadi, came third in the 1400-meter Thoroughbred Conditions event for four-year-olds and up.
Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club (QREC) Racing Manager Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi presented the winners' trophies during the presentation ceremony.
In the 1400m Purebred Arabian Conditions race for five-year-olds and older, AJS Jamran (BE) (AF AlBahar x July Du Falgas) secured a dominant victory for Al Jeryan Stud. Guided by jockey Szczepan Mazur, the M H K Al Attiyah-trained horse secured the win by three-quarters of a length while Shgarde (US), owned by Sharida Bin Nasser bin Sharida Al Kaabi, came second. Sheikh Ahmad bin Mohamed F N Al Thani's Eifrit (FR) finished third under famed jockey Alberto Sanna.
Jockey Marco Casamento guides Fuwayrit towards victory in the feature race.
The Purebred Arabian Conditions race for four-year-olds saw Al Khbaib (FR) (Al Mamun Monlau x AJS Rudainah), owned by Al Shaqab Racing and trained by Jean de Mieulle, win by a sensational four-and-a-quarter-length margin. With Jockey Olivier d'Andigne in the saddle, Al Khabib was no match for the rest of the field, led by Saeed Mohammed Shafi Al Shafi-owned Shagraan (FR) who came second. Wathnan Racing's Tamannite (FR) came third.
Earlier, Rothstein (IRE) (Invincible Army x Silver Rainbow) won the Thoroughbred Handicap (0-95) for three-year-olds. Owned by Wathnan Racing and trained by Alban de Mieulle, Rothstein, secured the win by a length and a quarter under jockey Saadi.
In the opening race of the day, Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate for 4YOs, Dhouha (QA) (TM Thunder Struck x Deebah), owned by Khamis Ali Khamis Al Sulaiti, also secured a clear win. Trained by Hadi Al Ramzani and ridden by Saadi, Shouha won by three and a half lengths.
