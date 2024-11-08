Blinken Discusses Continued Support For Ukraine With French FM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot reiterated their commitment to supporting Ukraine.

This was reported by the U.S. Department of State following Secretary Blinken's call with his French counterpart, according to Ukrinform.

The parties“underscored a shared determination to sustain assistance to Ukraine and support Ukrainian efforts to defend their freedom and achieve victory," the State Department stated.

During their conversation, Blinken and Barrot also addressed other key foreign policy issues, including the importance of diplomatic solutions in Lebanon and ending the conflict in Gaza.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the U.S. Department of State confirmed its readiness to focus on key priorities during the transitional period, including positioning Ukraine for success.