Blinken Discusses Continued Support For Ukraine With French FM
Date
11/8/2024 12:10:30 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot reiterated their commitment to supporting Ukraine.
This was reported by the U.S. Department of State following Secretary Blinken's call with his French counterpart, according to Ukrinform.
The parties“underscored a shared determination to sustain assistance to Ukraine and support Ukrainian efforts to defend their freedom and achieve victory," the State Department stated.
Read also: trump
to allow Europe
to do more
for Ukraine than Biden
- expert
During their conversation, Blinken and Barrot also addressed other key foreign policy issues, including the importance of diplomatic solutions in Lebanon and ending the conflict in Gaza.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the U.S. Department of State confirmed its readiness to focus on key priorities during the transitional period, including positioning Ukraine for success.
MENAFN08112024000193011044ID1108864542
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.