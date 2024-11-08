عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Blinken Discusses Continued Support For Ukraine With French FM

Blinken Discusses Continued Support For Ukraine With French FM


11/8/2024 12:10:30 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot reiterated their commitment to supporting Ukraine.

This was reported by the U.S. Department of State following Secretary Blinken's call with his French counterpart, according to Ukrinform.

The parties“underscored a shared determination to sustain assistance to Ukraine and support Ukrainian efforts to defend their freedom and achieve victory," the State Department stated.

Read also: trump to allow Europe to do more for Ukraine than Biden - expert

During their conversation, Blinken and Barrot also addressed other key foreign policy issues, including the importance of diplomatic solutions in Lebanon and ending the conflict in Gaza.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the U.S. Department of State confirmed its readiness to focus on key priorities during the transitional period, including positioning Ukraine for success.

MENAFN08112024000193011044ID1108864542


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search