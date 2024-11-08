Ranji Trophy: J&K Closing In On Meghalaya In Shillong

Earlier, during Wednesday's Day 1, J&K bundled out Meghalaya for a miserly 73 runs in 37.3 overs. J&K quick Aquib Nabi (5/14) and spinner Abid Mushtaq (5/19) wreaked havoc on the hosts.

In reply, J&K made 194/10 in 51.4 overs. Abid Mushtaq (37 of 43 balls) and Abdul Samad (34 of 34 balls) were the top scorers.

In their second innings, Meghalaya tried to make come back, making 195/10 in 59.1 overs, giving their opponents a 75-run target. Aquib Nabi was again the wrecker-in-chief, leading J&K with another five-wicket haul.

With 59 still needed for the win, J&K will look to end the match early and earn a rare win in Shillong.

