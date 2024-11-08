Ranji Trophy: J&K Closing In On Meghalaya In Shillong
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- J&K needs 59 runs more to defeat hosts Meghalaya in Ranji Trophy today. Playing at the Meghalaya cricket Association Cricket Ground in Shillong on Thursday, J&K looked a bit shaky but in command, as it began its chase, ending the day at 16/1.
Earlier, during Wednesday's Day 1, J&K bundled out Meghalaya for a miserly 73 runs in 37.3 overs. J&K quick Aquib Nabi (5/14) and spinner Abid Mushtaq (5/19) wreaked havoc on the hosts.
In reply, J&K made 194/10 in 51.4 overs. Abid Mushtaq (37 of 43 balls) and Abdul Samad (34 of 34 balls) were the top scorers.
In their second innings, Meghalaya tried to make come back, making 195/10 in 59.1 overs, giving their opponents a 75-run target. Aquib Nabi was again the wrecker-in-chief, leading J&K with another five-wicket haul.
With 59 still needed for the win, J&K will look to end the match early and earn a rare win in Shillong.
