68Th National School Games Begin In Jammu

The Games feature Judo Under-17 Boys category, which is part of series of events J&K is hosting in four sports disciplines of Judo, Wushu, Fencing and Football.

Thirty five teams from across the country, comprising around 350 athletes, are all set to vie for top honours by displaying their skill and talent.

Addressing the gathering, Sarmad Hafeez praised the achievements and activities of DYSS. Welcoming the participants drawn from across the country, the Secretary underscored that such events foster unity and sportsmanship.

In his welcome address, DYSS Director General Rajinder Singh Tara expressed hope that the participants would cherish their time in J&K.

He informed the gathering that over 4,000 participants will compete across various disciplines during the games.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now