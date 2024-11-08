68Th National School Games Begin In Jammu
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Department of Youth Services and Sports Secretary Sarmad Hafeez declared the 68th National School Games open in an opening ceremony at MA Stadium here on Thursday.
The Games feature Judo Under-17 Boys category, which is part of series of events J&K is hosting in four sports disciplines of Judo, Wushu, Fencing and Football.
Thirty five teams from across the country, comprising around 350 athletes, are all set to vie for top honours by displaying their skill and talent.
Addressing the gathering, Sarmad Hafeez praised the achievements and activities of DYSS. Welcoming the participants drawn from across the country, the Secretary underscored that such events foster unity and sportsmanship.
In his welcome address, DYSS Director General Rajinder Singh Tara expressed hope that the participants would cherish their time in J&K.
He informed the gathering that over 4,000 participants will compete across various disciplines during the games.
