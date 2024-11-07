Qatar Central Bank Lowers Rates 30 Basis Points

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Central (QCB) announced today a reduction in its deposit interest rate (QCBDR) by 30 basis points to 4.90 percent, its lending interest rate (QCBLR) by 30 basis points to 5.40 percent, and its repo rate by 30 basis points to 5.15 percent.

The bank explained in a post on its official account on X that, in accordance with the Monetary Policy Committee's decision regarding monetary policy tools, Qatar Central Bank has evaluated the current monetary policy of Qatar and decided to lower the current interest rates related to the deposit rate, lending rate, and repo rate, effective from Sunday, Nov. 10.