Qatar Central Bank Lowers Rates 30 Basis Points
Date
11/7/2024 11:38:55 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: The Qatar Central bank (QCB) announced today a reduction in its deposit interest rate (QCBDR) by 30 basis points to 4.90 percent, its lending interest rate (QCBLR) by 30 basis points to 5.40 percent, and its repo rate by 30 basis points to 5.15 percent.
The bank explained in a post on its official account on platform X that, in accordance with the Monetary Policy Committee's decision regarding monetary policy tools, Qatar Central Bank has evaluated the current monetary policy of Qatar and decided to lower the current interest rates related to the deposit rate, lending rate, and repo rate, effective from Sunday, Nov. 10.
