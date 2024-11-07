ALLEGIANT AIR TEAMSTERS VOTE TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Pilots Prepare to Take Action as Airline Drags Its Feet

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Air pilots represented by Teamsters Local 2118 have voted overwhelmingly, by 97.4 percent, to authorize a strike if the carrier fails to reach a fair agreement rewarding and protecting 1,300 pilots nationwide.

"Thanks to the work of Teamsters pilots, Allegiant provides reliable routes and dependable service to our passengers. When it comes to a fair contract, Allegiant wants concessions," said Captain David Mercado, an Allegiant Teamsters pilot with Local 2118. "We're fed up and this strike authorization vote shows that."

The Teamsters are seeking industry-standard compensation and improvements to scheduling. Allegiant pilots are some of the most overworked and underpaid in the airline industry. In negotiations, the carrier has attempted to extract concessions in exchange for long-overdue pay raises.

Allegiant raked in a record $2.5 billion in revenue last year. In 2019, Allegiant struck a $25 million-a-year deal for the naming rights to the Las Vegas Raiders' home stadium.

On November 12, Teamsters pilots will hold a practice picket outside of Allegiant's corporate headquarters in Las Vegas, one of many direct actions being taken by Allegiant pilots at their airline hubs nationwide.

"We refuse to trade quality of life for a subpar pay raise," said Captain Michael Nichols, an Allegiant Teamsters pilot. "This strike vote is about the viability of Allegiant and the communities we serve – without an industry-standard contract, we will not be able to attract and retain pilots."

Teamsters Local 2118 and Allegiant Air are currently in mediation sessions conducted by the federal National Mediation Board (NMB). Under the Railway Labor Act, the Teamsters can request a release from the NMB, which could lead to a 30-day cooling-off period, followed by a work stoppage without notice.

