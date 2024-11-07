Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3195493 KUWAIT -- of Social, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Howailah decrees disbanding 15 charities and public interest orgs, mainly due to irregularities.

3195497 KUWAIT -- Al-Ghazali Road will be closed to traffic for four hours a day between 1:00 a.m. until 5:00 a.m., from Friday until Monday.

3195458 GAZA -- The death toll rises to 47 from Israeli bombardment on a school-turned shelter to the west of Gaza City.

3195447 BEIRUT -- The UNIFIL reports that five peacekeepers were wounded in an Israeli on their convoy near Sidon.

3195478 WASHINGTON -- The Fed's Federal Open Market Committee lowers the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/4 percentage point to 4-1/2 to 4-3/4 percent.

3195460 WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden vows a peaceful transfer on January 20, the inauguration day of President-elect Donald Trump. (end)

gb









MENAFN07112024000071011013ID1108863785