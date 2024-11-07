Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
11/7/2024 7:09:50 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
3195493 KUWAIT -- Minister of Social, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Howailah decrees disbanding 15 charities and public interest orgs, mainly due to irregularities.
3195497 KUWAIT -- Al-Ghazali Road will be closed to traffic for four hours a day between 1:00 a.m. until 5:00 a.m., from Friday until Monday.
3195458 GAZA -- The death toll rises to 47 from Israeli Occupation bombardment on a school-turned shelter to the west of Gaza City.
3195447 BEIRUT -- The UNIFIL reports that five peacekeepers were wounded in an Israeli airstrike on their convoy near Sidon.
3195478 WASHINGTON -- The Fed's Federal Open Market Committee lowers the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/4 percentage point to 4-1/2 to 4-3/4 percent.
3195460 WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden vows a peaceful transfer on January 20, the inauguration day of President-elect Donald Trump. (end)
gb
MENAFN07112024000071011013ID1108863785
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.