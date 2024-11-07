Mitcham-Based Social Enterprise CEO Shortlisted For National Award

(MENAFN- Pressat) and Engineering Opportunities (CEO) , a Mitcham-based social enterprise, has been named a finalist in the UK Social Enterprise Awards. This recognition celebrates CEO's impact in two award categories: Social Enterprise Women's Champion of the Year and One to Watch, highlighting their dedication to equipping underserved communities with essential skills and career opportunities in plumbing, heating, and engineering.





Construction and Engineering Opportunities (CEO), a social enterprise headquartered in Mitcham, Croydon, has achieved finalist status in the prestigious UK Social Enterprise Awards. This national event, organized by Social Enterprise UK, celebrates leading organizations that reinvest profits to create social or environmental impact across the UK. CEO's nomination highlights its significant contributions in two award categories: Social Enterprise Women's Champion of the Year and One to Watch.

Social enterprises like CEO are mission-led organizations that reinvest at least half of their profits to serve a meaningful social purpose. CEO focuses on empowering individuals from underserved and vulnerable communities by providing hands-on training in plumbing and electrical. Through this skills training, CEO is building confidence and employability in sustainable trades, contributing to a more inclusive workforce and future.



Viviene Bish-Bedeau, Director of Construction and Engineering Opportunities, expressed her gratitude for this recognition:

"Being shortlisted for these awards is an incredible honour, and I'm truly humbled. Who knew that my journey into plumbing and heating engineering would lead me to this path? It started with a desire to be of service, and now it's grown into a mission to provide meaningful opportunities for others.

Stepping out of my comfort zone to pursue something I believe in has not been easy, and it's natural for imposter syndrome to creep in. But the work I do is driven by a deep passion to see real, positive change-not just for individuals, but for the communities we serve. I'm dedicated to changing attitudes toward an industry that has supported me and my family for years, and which offers such rich pathways for growth and fulfilment.

It means everything to be recognized for the passion that drives me, and I'm particularly committed to showing younger generations and vulnerable members of our society the incredible potential that exists within this evolving, sustainable field. This acknowledgment isn't just about the work I do, but about the purpose and passion that fuel it-and for that, I am truly honoured."

Peter Holbrook CBE, Chief Executive of Social Enterprise UK, added:

"Our Awards are the ultimate showcase of social enterprise impact and excellence. Those who made the shortlist represent the future of business and a beacon of hope in turbulent times. Despite economic challenges, these trailblazers are not only making a profit but using it for the good of people and the planet."





CEO will attend the UK Social Enterprise Awards ceremony on Wednesday, the 4th of December, at London's iconic Roundhouse to find out if they've won this highly sought-after award. There are approximately 131,000 social enterprises in the UK, which together contribute over £60 billion to the national economy while tackling some of society's most pressing challenges. CEO stands out as a mission-driven organization committed to creating positive social impact through sustainable trades and skill-building programs.

For more information on CEO, please visit Construction And Engineering Opportunities . For details on the UK Social Enterprise Awards, go to .