The UWI Co-Hosts National Social Justice Disability Conference To Advocate For Equity And Inclusion

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By The UWI

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The University of the West Indies (The UWI), through its School of Studies & Research (SGSR) and the Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social & Economic Studies (SALISES) is collaborating with the Social Justice (SO-JUST) Project in Jamaica to host a national Social Justice Disability Conference. The conference, themed Equity in Action – Advancing Justice for Persons with Disabilities will be held at The UWI, Regional Headquarters, Jamaica from November 13 to 14.

The SO-JUST Project is a seven-year social justice reform initiative funded by the government of Canada and implemented by the collaborative efforts of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the government of Jamaica and civil society partners. The upcoming conference aims to equip service providers with valuable insights to support persons with disabilities across Jamaica and gather a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including policymakers, practitioners, researchers, and activists, to share ideas, best practices, and innovative solutions in the field.

In addition to fostering dialogue, collaboration, and networking among persons with disabilities and justice advocates to advance social justice initiatives, tangible outputs from the policy-oriented conference will include a knowledge product with recommendations for improved access to justice for persons with disabilities and a directory of available services for persons with disabilities.

Pro Vice-Chancellor, Graduate Studies and Research at The UWI, Professor Aldrie Henry-Lee commented on the conference saying:

“As the leading research institution in the region, this conference is significant for us as it aligns with our core values and ongoing efforts to promote a more inclusive society for everyone, especially individuals with disabilities. We have established the first Centre for Disability Studies (CDS) in the region and active research clusters which underscore our commitment. We've also been dedicated to enhancing our campuses to better support individuals with disabilities, per the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. We look forward to bringing together key stakeholders at this conference, as it provides a platform to advance the meaningful inclusion of the rights of persons with disabilities.”

Also sharing sentiments, Kishan Khoday, UNDP Resident Representative, noted:

“Underserved and vulnerable groups require our support to secure their development aspirations and potential. By strengthening our commitment to leaving no one behind, we also ensure our agenda 2030 ideals are achieved. UNDP's commitment to the social resilience and inclusion of underserved and vulnerable groups is driven by these important considerations. For this reason, we are honoured to support this social justice conference which will reinforce our international and local commitments to persons with disabilities and highlight persistent gaps and actionable solutions required to help them gain equal access to critical services and opportunities.”

Among the featured speakers at the conference are respected names from the CARICOM justice fraternity and UNDP representatives including Delroy Chuck, QC, MP, minister of justice; Justice Adrian Saunders, president of the Caribbean Court of Justice; Justice Bryan Sykes, O.J., CD, chief justice of Jamaica; His Excellency, Mark Berman, High Commissioner of Canada to Jamaica and The Bahamas; Kishan Khoday, UNDP Resident Representative; Shalimar Ali-Hack, director of Public Prosecutions, Guyana; Brigadier Radgh Mason, Commissioner of Corrections, Jamaica; Professor Floyd Morris, CARICOM Special Rapporteur on Disability, Member of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities; and Dr Christine Hendricks, executive director, Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities.

The post The UWI co-hosts National Social Justice Disability Conference to advocate for equity and inclusion appeared first on Caribbean News Global .