Qatar Boat Show's Second Day Ramps Up Excitement And Energy

Doha, Qatar: The second day of the Qatar Boat Show 2024 hit a full stride with another incredible turnout. The four-day event is driving a remarkable crowd, with people from different nationalities and sectors flocking to the show. Throughout the day, the Old Doha CEO and the Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Qatar Boat Show 2024, Mohamed Abdulla al-Mulla, warmly welcomed numerous VIPs and ambassadors, adding to the distinguished atmosphere of the event.

On the second day of the Qatar Boat Show 2024, there was never a dull moment. Visitors were captivated by the array of activities, including thrilling watersport shows and cultural performances, such as a craftsman showcase, a traditional maritime band, a horse parade, as well as symphonies from the military bands around the Old Doha Port. They also enjoyed live musical performances and carnival games, held in the Activities and F&B area, then ended the night with a stand-up paddle night show.

Visitors also got a taste of the luxurious boating lifestyle with iconic showcases of the latest luxury superyachts and marine vessels. For insights into the marine industry, visitors toured the exhibitor booths to explore and learn about the latest innovative technology and equipment.

At the Qatar Boat Show 2024, the Ministry of Defense held a press conference at the Media Center. They revealed contracts exceeding QR60 million for new vessels and maintenance projects, along with plans to finalize additional contracts worth an estimated QR300 million with local companies, showcasing Qatar's commitment to maritime security and innovation.



Qatar Boat Show operation hours extended

Performance Marine and Barzan Holding also signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at advancing the localization of defense equipment production in Qatar. The partnership focuses on the development of Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) to enhance the capabilities of the nation's defense sector.

The second day of the Qatar Boat Show 2024 also witnessed multiple engaging sessions led by the Ministry of Transport throughout the day, drawing strong interest from attendees. These sessions provided valuable insights into Qatar's comprehensive safety protocols, showcased advanced maritime security measures, and outlined the ministry's strategic initiatives that strengthen the country's position as a leader in maritime governance and innovation.

Hosted by Old Doha Port, the Qatar Boat Show brings attention to the rich and thriving maritime industry in Qatar as well as a full immersion into its marine culture and history. The event features a diverse array of sections, each designed to cater to different aspects of maritime life. Attendees can explore luxury yachts, fishing boats, and state-of-the-art marine equipment.

The show also includes a dedicated section for maritime services, providing insights into the latest innovations in boat maintenance and technology. Visitors can expect engaging presentations and demonstrations, giving them a closer look at the industry's advancements.

Outside of the Qatar Boat Show, visitors can experience a range of festivities at the Mina District, featuring thrilling marine competitions to vibrant musical performances. The excitement continues with roaming horse shows, artists showcasing Qatari culture, and an elite supercars display.

The Qatar Boat Show is officially halfway over, but there is more excitement to come with day three of the Qatar Boat Show packed with a dragon boat show and a jet ski show alongside recurring fountain shows and musical performances. With the arrival of the weekend, the show is now from 3-9 PM.

