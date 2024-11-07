(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Complaint Management Software Market

Rise in need to protect brand reputation & increase customer satisfaction, surge in demand for automated workflow boost the growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Global Complaint Management Software Market Size Reach USD 8.2 Billion by 2026 Growing at a CAGR of 11.2% ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global complaint management software market was valued at $1,930 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $8,286 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2019 to 2026.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 277 Pages) at:Rise in need to protect brand reputation & increase customer satisfaction, surge in demand for automated workflow, and increase in need to streamline complaint management operations are expected to impact the growth of the global complaint management software market. However, lack of data to resolve customer complaints is anticipated to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of customer-centric strategies and integration of new technologies such as AI and NLP in complaint management software are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion.The global complaint management software market is segmented into component, type, deployment, industry vertical, and region. Depending on component, the market is bifurcated into software and service. According to type, it is categorized into integrated and stand-alone types. As per the deployment, it is classified into cloud and on-premise. On the basis of industry vertical, it is segregated into BFSI, retail, government & public sector, IT & telecom, hospitality, healthcare, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Depending on deployment model, the cloud segment dominated the overall complaint management software market in 2018, and is expected to maintain the dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to various advantages offered by cloud-based complaint management software solutions such as direct IT control, internal data delivery & handling, faster data processing, efficient resource utilization, and cost-effectiveness.On the basis of industry vertical, the government & public sector segment led the global complaint management software market in 2018, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. The governments in the different nations are facing multiple challenges related with the statutory and corporate complaints, MP and councilor enquiries and other feedback.Enquiry Before Buying:Region wise, the global market was dominated by North America in 2018, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. The major factors driving the complaint management software market growth in this region include increase in awareness about customer care, surge in adoption of complaint management-integrated customer relationship management or quality management software, and presence of large number of key vendors in the region.The global complaint management software market analysis includes some of the key market players such as AssurX, Inc., Equiniti, ETQ, LLC, Freshworks Inc., MasterControl, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Quantivate, LLC, Salesforce, Inc., Sparta Systems, Inc., Zendesk, Inc., and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.Buy Now & Get Upto 50% Discount on this Report (277 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: /purchase-optionsKey Findings Of The Study● Depending on component, the software segment led the complaint management software market size in terms of revenue in 2018.● By technique, the vibration monitoring accounted for the highest market share in 2018.● Depending on industry vertical, the healthcare segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.● Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2018; however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:1. Europe IoT Market :2. Extended Detection and Response Market :3. Distributed Cloud Market :About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.