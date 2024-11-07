Amero Revolutionizes Financial Access Across Latin America With Breakthrough Cross-Border Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amero bridges digital and physical economies, offering unprecedented inclusion across Latin America through cutting-edge, user-friendly services.

Queensway, Gibraltar, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amero, co-founded by Rafael Osiris Rodriguez (CEO), Nelson Peña (CFO), and Samuel Peralta (CTO), is pioneering a new era of accessible finance in Latin America. By seamlessly connecting traditional financial systems with the digital economy, Amero's empowers unbanked individuals, freelancers, digital nomads, and immigrant communities with reliable tools for efficient money management and transfers. With over 350,000 cash in/out locations across the region, Amero is at the forefront of financial inclusion, breaking down barriers for millions in Latin America.

"Amero is redefining financial access for the people of Latin America, bringing innovative solutions that support inclusivity and ease," said Rafael Osiris Rodriguez, CEO of Amero. "Our platform enables users to connect effortlessly to the global financial system, making transactions simple and inclusive."

Transformative Financial Ecosystem by Amero

Amero provides a comprehensive suite of solutions that go beyond traditional finance, offering a fully integrated financial platform that reshapes how individuals across LATAM interact with digital and physical finance.

On/Off Ramp Services: Supporting over 100 payment methods, including debit/credit cards, bank transfers, and cash deposits at convenience stores and banks, Amero offers flexible transaction options that cater to diverse user needs.

Crypto Prepaid Card: Available initially in Mexico, this Mastercard/Visa-enabled virtual and physical card lets users load and spend USDC, with access worldwide.



MoneyGram Cash In/Out: With access to over 300,000 MoneyGram locations globally, Amero facilitates fast, affordable cross-border payments and easy cash withdrawals or deposits.



Virtual Accounts: Through integration with Bridge, users can access U.S. virtual accounts, seamlessly converting USD to USDC within Amero wallets, simplifying cross-border transactions.

About Amero

Founded in 2021 in Dominican Republic and accelerated by Outlier Ventures (in London) in 2022, Amero leverages blockchain and digital asset technologies to provide a secure, cost-effective financial infrastructure that integrates the physical and digital economies. With strategic partnerships, including MoneyGram, Circle, Stellar, Unlimit, and others. Amero continues to expand its reach and impact across LATAM, driving financial inclusion and empowerment for individuals and businesses alike.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

