Outfit7 And Rovio Unite For An Epic Crossover

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) My Talking Tom 2 Meets Angry Birds

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 7, 2024

Rovio have teamed up for their first ever collaboration. From today until November 28, players can join Talking Tom and Red for an exciting adventure in My Talking Tom 2. Fans can also catch Talking Tom in a special two-episode appearance on the Angry Birds YouTube channel, premiering on November 8.

Talking Tom and Red Team Up!

In My Talking Tom 2, a new challenge awaits as piggies from the Angry Birds universe invade Tom's home! Players must help Tom and Red as they team up to send the mischievous invaders packing. Players can put their skills to the test with a slingshot showdown, where they launch Red at piggy targets. They can also participate in a whack-a-piggy challenge, tapping on pop-up piggies to send them back into their holes. The more piggies players get, the more rewards they earn, including a special limited-time Angry Birds themed outfit!

The collaboration extends beyond My Talking Tom 2, with Talking Tom making his debut in Angry Birds 2. In a special one week event starting on November 11, Tom will appear in the game as a special power-up to help navigate those extra tricky levels.

And on the Angry Birds YouTube channel, Tom will enter Angry Birds Bubble Trouble's universe through Red's dreams, and take part in two special episodes. The first episode premieres on November 8, with the second episode arriving next Thursday, November 15.

Download

My Talking Tom 2 and don't miss the animated crossover episodes on the Angry Birds YouTube channel.

ABOUT OUTFIT7: Outfit7 Limited is a global leader in mobile gaming, captivating billions with its award-winning games. With over 24 billion downloads and 470 million active monthly players, the company's portfolio spans beloved titles, animated series, theme parks, and a successful licensing program. Outfit7's dynamic international team of 400+ experts continues to push the boundaries of mobile entertainment every day. Learn more at

.

ABOUT ROVIO: Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has seven game studios – one in Espoo (Finland), Stockholm (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark), Barcelona (Spain), Montreal and Toronto (Canada), as well as a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. Rovio is owned by SEGA.

