Armlogi Announces New 480,000 Square Foot Warehouse Lease In Ontario, CA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALNUT, CA, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced the lease of a new 480,000 square foot warehouse facility in Ontario, California. This facility is located in the I-15 Freeway corridor, nestled between the I-10 and 60 Freeways, providing accessibility and distribution efficiency for Armlogi's operations in Southern California.

The newly leased facility features approximately 5,000 square feet of office space, with ample room for operational management and administrative functions. The warehouse has height clearance of 24 feet, accommodating various storage and logistics activities. Key operational features include 46 dock high-loading doors, 38 mechanical pit levelers for enhanced loading efficiency, and five grade-level doors that facilitate easy access for ground-level operations.

The Ontario warehouse is poised to become a vital component of Armlogi's logistics network, further strengthening the Company's infrastructure and its ability to provide flexible, efficient, and secure logistics solutions. The warehouse is fitted with an 800 Amp, 480/277 volt power supply to support high-capacity operations and advanced logistics technologies. Additionally, the facility features an all-concrete loading area designed to withstand heavy industrial use and enhance the longevity and functionality of the loading docks.

Aidy Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Armlogi, commented,“This new facility represents an important expansion of Armlogi's operational capabilities in one of the country's key logistics hubs. The Ontario warehouse's strategic location and features are expected to enhance our ability to manage and process large volumes of goods with greater efficiency and reliability. This expansion aligns with our commitment to delivering quality logistics solutions to our clients and supporting the growth of their businesses.”

About Armlogi Holding Corp .

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a fast-growing U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With ten warehouses covering over three million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company's warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as“may,”“should,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“contemplates,”“estimates,”“intends,”“believes,”“plans,”“projected,”“predicts,”“potential,” or“hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us.

Company Contact:

...



Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: ...