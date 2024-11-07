Florida's The Apiary Sanctuary Foundation, Inc. Launches To Provide Housing And Support To Vulnerable Populations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Founders Emilio and Idalina Taylor

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Apiary Sanctuary Foundation, Inc ., a newly-formed 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is proud to announce its official launch.

Founded by Emilio and Idalina Taylor, the foundation's mission is to provide stable and comprehensive support services to some of Central Florida's most vulnerable individuals, including teenagers aging out of foster care, displaced mothers, and veterans who have completed sobriety programs.

By offering these individuals the tools they need to rebuild their lives, The Apiary Sanctuary Foundation is dedicated to empowering residents to achieve long-term independence and self-sufficiency.

The foundation serves as a lifeline for individuals who have successfully completed sobriety programs, ensuring they continue their journey toward a brighter future in a safe, structured environment.

Through tailored housing solutions, job training, life skills development, and mental health support, The Apiary Sanctuary Foundation is committed to breaking the cycle of homelessness and instability for those who need it most.

"The Apiary Sanctuary Foundation was born out of a deep commitment to help those who have overcome tremendous obstacles but need ongoing support to reclaim their lives," said Emilio Taylor, President of the foundation. He and Vice President Idalina Taylor have both experienced periods of homelessness which make this cause even more profound to them. "We believe that everyone deserves a second chance and the opportunity to live with dignity, and we are here to provide the resources and guidance to make that happen."

Fundraising Campaign and Call to Action

Recognizing the urgent need for support and healing, the Apiary Sanctuary Foundation is dedicated to launching its first Central Florida sober home in 2025. We believe this initiative will provide a safe and nurturing environment for those seeking recovery and a fresh start.

Donations will go directly toward providing housing, life skills training, and mental health services for the individuals served by the foundation. Community members and philanthropic partners are invited to join the foundation in making a lasting, life-changing impact by contributing to this vital cause.

Donations can be made online at .

For more information about The Apiary Sanctuary Foundation or to learn how you can get involved, visit .

Contact Information:

Email: ...

Phone: 702-871-8535

Website:

Emilio Taylor, President

The Apiary Sanctuary Foundation, Inc.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.