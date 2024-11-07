Kremlin voces remarks on Trump’s vow to ‘stop wars’

(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed caution on Wednesday regarding U.S. presidential election winner Donald Trump's vow to "stop wars" globally. Peskov noted that politicians often shift their rhetoric after securing an election victory, and Russia would wait to see Trump's actions before forming any conclusions.



Although official election results have not yet been finalized, has already surpassed the 270 electoral college votes needed to win, according to U.S. outlets. He declared victory earlier on Wednesday after securing key battleground states, and reiterated his previous promise to end wars, including resolving the Ukraine conflict within 24 hours if elected.



While Peskov acknowledged that Trump’s “peaceful aspirations” were “noteworthy,” he emphasized that it was premature to determine whether they would be realized. He also pointed out that the U.S. has been a major influence in escalating the Ukraine conflict, and for peace to be achieved, Washington would need to change its foreign policy stance.



Peskov suggested that any potential change in U.S. policy could take some time, and the Kremlin would not expect immediate shifts in approach. He stated that Russia would assess Trump’s policy decisions after his inauguration in January. Peskov also clarified that Moscow remains open to dialogue with the new U.S. leadership, but reiterated that Russia considers the U.S. an adversary involved in actions against Russia, regardless of Trump's campaign promises.



Regarding whether President Vladimir Putin would congratulate Trump, Peskov said he was unsure, adding that Russia views the U.S. election as an internal matter.

