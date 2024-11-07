Raymond Lifestyle Limited reports stable quarterly performance amidst challenging market conditions

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 6th November, 2024: Raymond Lifestyle Limited today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024.





(₹) in Crores Ǫ2 Ǫ2 Y-o-Y H1 H1 Y-o-Y

FY25 FY24 % FY25 FY24 %

Total Income 1,735 1,849 (6.2%) 2,985 3,203 (6.8%)

EBITDA 242 306 (21.0%) 331 486 (31.9%)

EBITDA % 13.9% 16.6% 11.1% 15.2%

PBT (before exceptional items) 112 203 (44.8%) 80 264 (69.7%)

PBT % (before exceptional items) 6.5% 11.0% 2.7% 8.3%



Raymond Lifestyle Limited continues its transformational journey while delivering a steady quarterly performance in Ǫ2 FY25 with a total income of ₹ 1,735 Cr despite challenging market conditions. EBITDA stood at ₹ 242 Cr in Ǫ2 FY25 with an EBITDA margin of 13.9%.



Commenting on the performance, Sunil Kataria, Managing Director of Raymond Lifestyle Limited said; “Raymond Lifestyle Limited had a stable quarterly performance amidst subdued demand, weaker consumer sentiment and higher inflationary pressures. Our continued focus on retail expansion led to reaching 1,592 stores including 129 stores in Ethnix by Raymond. We have launched Sleepz and getting good responses from trade channel. Recent buoyancy has been witnessed at the start of a festive & wedding season. Going forward, we are strategically positioned to capture demand through our retail expansion plans, new product launches and marketing campaigns”.



Ǫ2 FY25 Segmental Performance (Post IND AS 116)



Branded Textile segment revenue declined to ₹ 854 Cr in Ǫ2 FY25 vs ₹ 933 Cr in Ǫ2 FY24 predominantly on account of muted customer demand and “Shraadh” in month of September. EBITDA margins at 18.9% as compared to 22.2% in the previous quarter impacted due to lower revenues.



Branded Apparel segment revenue grew marginally to ₹ 441 Cr in Ǫ2 FY25 as compared to ₹ 437Cr in the same quarter last year. The performance was driven by new stores additions despite subdued consumer demand and challenging market conditions. The segment reported an EBITDA margin of 13.0%, higher as compared to 12.2% in the previous year driven by focus on intake margins. During the quarter we have opened 52 new stores including 11 ‘Ethnix by Raymond’ stores. The total retail store network now stands at 1,592 stores as of 30th September 2024.



Garmenting segment reported revenue at ₹ 260 Cr in Ǫ2 FY25 as compared to ₹ 286 Cr in same quarter previous year. The performance in Ǫ2 FY25 was impacted by certain delay in shipment dispatches due to logistic challenges. EBITDA margin for the quarter was 9.6%.



High Value Cotton Shirting segment reported revenue of ₹ 228 Cr in Ǫ2 FY25 higher by 8% as compared to ₹211 Cr in same quarter previous year as our B2B customers prepare for ensuing festive and wedding season. The segment reported an EBITDA margin of 9.7% for the quarter lower as compared to Ǫ2FY24 due to input costs.







MENAFN07112024005232011781ID1108861297