Trump lists ‘enemy’ press sources

(MENAFN) Donald Trump, the nominee in the 2024 presidential race, has launched a strong attack on critical outlets, labeling them the “enemy camp” during a speech celebrating his victory. Speaking to supporters in Florida early Wednesday, introduced his running mate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, as “vice-president elect” and praised Vance for his willingness to engage with the media.



“He’s a feisty guy, isn’t he?” Trump remarked, referring to Vance. “I’ve said: ‘go into the enemy camp’ – and the enemy camp is certain networks,” he added, singling out CNN and MSNBC, which he dismissed as biased and aligned with the Democratic Party. Trump joked that Vance is the only person he knows who looks forward to confrontational interviews with the media.



Vance briefly responded, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to join Trump on the Republican ticket and calling the campaign “the greatest political comeback in the history of the country.”



During his first term, Trump famously clashed with many media outlets, accusing them of unfairly criticizing him and of promoting the “Russia hoax” — claims that his 2016 election victory was the result of Russian interference. A lengthy investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller found no charges against Trump regarding the alleged collusion, a narrative Trump and his supporters argue was fabricated by Hillary Clinton’s campaign after her unexpected defeat.

