Trump announces we made history

(MENAFN) Donald has claimed victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election after securing key wins in battleground states. Speaking to his supporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort, the candidate hailed his campaign as the greatest movement “of all time.”



“This is a magnificent victory for the American people,” Trump declared. “This is the golden age of America, and together we will make America great again.”



He emphasized that the victory was historic, acknowledging the significant challenges overcome by his campaign. “We’ve made history tonight,” he said. “We’ve achieved something that no one thought possible. Is this crazy or what?”



Trump thanked the American people for electing him the 47th president, promising to fight for every citizen “every single day,” with unwavering dedication. He predicted he would win 315 electoral votes, in addition to the popular vote, once all ballots were counted.



He also expressed gratitude toward key campaign members present on stage, acknowledging that he had chosen the right team to secure the victory.



With the Republican Party poised to secure a majority in the Senate, Trump credited the success to his “MAGA movement.” He also indicated that the GOP would likely maintain control of the House, praising Speaker Mike Johnson for his effective leadership.



Trump further commended his running mate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, for engaging with media outlets critical of Republicans, including CNN and MSNBC.



As of the time of Trump’s speech, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris had not yet conceded defeat. Trump delivered his address while still three electoral votes short of the 270 needed to win.

