Smartwatches are Still Underrated Among Women - Here’s Why

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Do you think most smartwatches are too oversized for women? If you do, you are not the minority. It’s no wonder why, many women have shunned smartwatches in favour of comfort and fashion.



Even among those who do wear them, smartwatches often end up as accessories for specific outfits, activities, or occasions. The aesthetic appeal of smartwatches matters to women when deciding whether to wear them.



But with smartwatches packing numerous health and fitness management features that could benefit women, many could be missing out on these innovations. To evolve the smartwatch beyond being just a device, Huawei has created a premium-grade, stylistic option for women everywhere with the new HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series, which includes a Pro edition in 42mm and a Standard edition in 41mm. These smartwatches bring together fitness and style, so you don’t have to choose one over the other.



Where Style Meets Substance

The first thing you’ll notice about the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro 42mm and GT 5 41mm is how much they look similar to traditional luxury watches. They don’t look anything like what people have come to expect of conventional smartwatches in the market.



Instead, these watches blend seamlessly with your wardrobe, with a silver/gold toned bezel ring, looking more like elegant accessories. For those who want a taste of luxury, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro 42mm goes a step further with its premium-grade craftmanship; meticulously constructed with aerospace-grade titanium alloy and nanocrystal ceramic – both durable yet elegant materials that add a dash of opulence to the watch. The Pro edition offers abrasion resistance, corrosion resistance, and water resistance, making it suited for anything from daily wear to intensive sports.



On top of that, the watch can be personalised down to the finest details. Style yourself with the vast selection of watch faces and a wide variety of watch straps. From Milanese chain gold straps to ceramic links that resemble that of luxury watches, users can modify the watch according to the mood they’re feeling, the outfit they’re wearing, or the activity/event they’re attending.



Empowering Women's Health with TruSense

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series introduces the all-new HUAWEI TruSense System, bringing significant upgrades in accuracy, speed, and depth of health monitoring. This covers health issues of top priority to women, such as menstrual health and emotional health, equipping users with convenient tools to deal with high-occurrence health issues on a daily to monthly basis.



WHO reports that 1 in 3 women experience mental health issues, particularly anxiety and depression, yet many do not seek help until conditions worsen. With the new Emotional Wellbeing Assistant on the WATCH GT 5 Series, a new the smartwatch can pick up on the user’s emotional state through physiological readings.



To help women manage their inner wellbeing, the Emotional Wellbeing Assistant also uses data collated through the HUAWEI TruSense System for long-term emotional management assistance, where collated emotional data can further help users gain a deeper understanding of their emotional health, reduce emotional health risks, and provide steps to improve emotional management.



The watch also integrates advanced features for Menstrual Cycle Management, offering a comprehensive care system for women's health. This includes Calendar View, which allows users to view cycle information from a glance. The new Symptom Recording feature also enables recording period symptoms and flow data from the watch interface. With these features, women can be better prepared every month and make lifestyle changes accordingly.



Get Ahead with Your Fitness

As women are growing their presence in sports and increasingly integrating fitness into their routines, more technology is aiming to equip women with the right tools to improve their personal training sessions. With HUAWEI TruSense System, these can be achieved with greater convenience and intelligent features whether at the beginner or professional level.



With over a hundred sports and workout options, users can accurately track a variety of fitness activities ranging from light yoga to intensive HIIT sessions. Runners can also enjoy training feedback with Running Form Analysis, while cyclists, on the other hand, can use the watch’s cycling feature that tracks their biking statistics accurately while also turning their smartphones into power meters. Both of these features are available across all HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series watch models, accessible for all to enjoy.



But for those who want advanced features for specialised sports such as diving, golfing and trail running, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro 42mm enables users to get in-depth statistics, insights and recommendations with additional features.



Now that users can don their HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series smartwatch all day without any fear of discomfort or outfit clashing, they will also reap the benefits from all-day tracking. This way, the watch can more accurately generate insights into your health and fitness without interruptions.





MENAFN07112024004993016550ID1108861177