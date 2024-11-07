Ukraine Downs 74 Russian Drones Since Wednesday Night
11/7/2024 7:11:30 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces intercepted 74 drones Russia had launched at Ukraine since Wednesday evening, while another 25 UAVs disappeared from radars.
The Air Force reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
It is noted that since 21:00 on Wednesday, November 6, Russian troops have launched 106 Shahed one-way attack drones and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unspecified type over Ukraine from Kursk, Primorsk-Akhtarsk and Orel, as well as from the temporarily occupied Crimea.
The attack was jointly repelled by air defense units, electronic warfare teams, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 12:00 on Thursday, 74 enemy drones have been shot down in the airspace over Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions.
25 UAVs disappeared from radars in different regions of Ukraine.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the early hours of Thursday, November 7, a Russian drone hit an energy infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr region. As a result of the strike, Zhytomyr and Rivne regions were partially blacked out.
