عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Thursday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live


11/7/2024 5:00:22 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Thursday, November 7, include the highly anticipated New Mexico State vs Jacksonville State match in the CUSA conference.

Additionally, fans can look forward to various exciting matches from the AFC Cup, Indian Super League, Saudi Pro League, UEFA Europa League , and UEFA conference League.
AFC Cup


  • 7:00 AM – Jeonbuk Hyundai vs Selangor – Disney+

Indian Super League

  • 11:00 AM – Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC – OneFootball

Saudi Pro League

  • 2:00 PM – Al-Orobah vs Al-Ittihad – BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

UEFA Europa League

  • 2:45 PM – Galatasaray vs Tottenham – Youtube/@CazeTV
  • 2:45 PM – Euro 360 – Live highlights from Europa League and Conference League – Youtube/@CazeTV
  • 5:00 PM – Lazio vs Porto – Band
  • 5:00 PM – Manchester United vs PAOK – Youtube/@CazeTV
  • 5:00 PM – Euro 360 – Live highlights from Europa League and Conference League – Youtube/@CazeTV


UEFA Conference League

  • 5:00 PM – Chelsea vs Noah – Youtube/@CazeTV

English Championship

  • 5:00 PM – West Bromwich vs Burnley – ESPN 4 and Disney+

Argentine Primera División

  • 6:45 PM – Defensa y Justicia vs Argentinos Juniors – Disney+

CUSA

  • 6:30 PM – New Mexico State vs Jacksonville State

Copa do Brasil Sub-20 (Quarterfinal second leg)

  • 4:30 PM – São Paulo vs Tuna Luso – Sportv
  • 9:00 PM – Cruzeiro vs Palmeiras – Sportv

Where to watch New Mexico State vs Jacksonville State live

  • The New Mexico State vs Jacksonville State game will be broadcast live at 6:30 PM.

Which football games will be broadcast live today?
Sportv

  • 4:30 PM – São Paulo vs Tuna Luso – Copa do Brasil Sub-20 (Quarterfinal second leg)
  • 9:00 PM – Cruzeiro vs Palmeiras – Copa do Brasil Sub-20 (Quarterfinal second leg)

ESPN

  • 5:00 PM – West Bromwich vs Burnley – English Championship

Band

  • 5:00 PM – Lazio vs Porto – UEFA Europa League

Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
Disney+

  • Multiple matches from various leagues and competitions throughout the day

OneFootball

  • 11:00 AM – Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC – Indian Super League

Youtube/@canalgoatbr

  • 2:00 PM – Al-Orobah vs Al-Ittihad – Saudi Pro League

Youtube/@CazeTV

  • 2:45 PM – Galatasaray vs Tottenham – UEFA Europa League
  • 2:45 PM – Euro 360 – Live highlights from Europa League and Conference League
  • 5:00 PM – Manchester United vs PAOK – UEFA Europa League
  • 5:00 PM – Chelsea vs Noah – UEFA Conference League
  • 5:00 PM – Euro 360 – Live highlights from Europa League and Conference League

Thursday's Football Games: Schedules and Where to Watch Live

MENAFN07112024007421016031ID1108860513


The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search