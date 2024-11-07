Thursday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Thursday, November 7, include the highly anticipated New Mexico State vs Jacksonville State match in the CUSA conference.
Additionally, fans can look forward to various exciting matches from the AFC Cup, Indian Super League, Saudi Pro League, UEFA Europa League , and UEFA conference League.
AFC Cup
7:00 AM – Jeonbuk Hyundai vs Selangor – Disney+
Indian Super League
11:00 AM – Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC – OneFootball
Saudi Pro League
2:00 PM – Al-Orobah vs Al-Ittihad – BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
UEFA Europa League
2:45 PM – Galatasaray vs Tottenham – Youtube/@CazeTV
2:45 PM – Euro 360 – Live highlights from Europa League and Conference League – Youtube/@CazeTV
5:00 PM – Lazio vs Porto – Band
5:00 PM – Manchester United vs PAOK – Youtube/@CazeTV
5:00 PM – Euro 360 – Live highlights from Europa League and Conference League – Youtube/@CazeTV
UEFA Conference League
5:00 PM – Chelsea vs Noah – Youtube/@CazeTV
English Championship
5:00 PM – West Bromwich vs Burnley – ESPN 4 and Disney+
Argentine Primera División
6:45 PM – Defensa y Justicia vs Argentinos Juniors – Disney+
CUSA
6:30 PM – New Mexico State vs Jacksonville State
Copa do Brasil Sub-20 (Quarterfinal second leg)
4:30 PM – São Paulo vs Tuna Luso – Sportv
9:00 PM – Cruzeiro vs Palmeiras – Sportv
Where to watch New Mexico State vs Jacksonville State live
The New Mexico State vs Jacksonville State game will be broadcast live at 6:30 PM.
