Thursday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights for this Thursday, November 7, include the highly anticipated New Mexico State vs Jacksonville State match in the CUSA conference.



Additionally, fans can look forward to various exciting matches from the AFC Cup, Indian Super League, Saudi Pro League, Europa League , and UEFA League.

AFC Cup





7:00 AM – Jeonbuk Hyundai vs Selangor – Disney+





11:00 AM – Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC – OneFootball





2:00 PM – Al-Orobah vs Al-Ittihad – BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr







2:45 PM – Galatasaray vs Tottenham – Youtube/@CazeTV



2:45 PM – Euro 360 – Live highlights from Europa League and Conference League – Youtube/@CazeTV



5:00 PM – Lazio vs Porto – Band



5:00 PM – Manchester United vs PAOK – Youtube/@CazeTV

5:00 PM – Euro 360 – Live highlights from Europa League and Conference League – Youtube/@CazeTV





5:00 PM – Chelsea vs Noah – Youtube/@CazeTV





5:00 PM – West Bromwich vs Burnley – ESPN 4 and Disney+





6:45 PM – Defensa y Justicia vs Argentinos Juniors – Disney+





6:30 PM – New Mexico State vs Jacksonville State







4:30 PM – São Paulo vs Tuna Luso – Sportv

9:00 PM – Cruzeiro vs Palmeiras – Sportv





The New Mexico State vs Jacksonville State game will be broadcast live at 6:30 PM.







4:30 PM – São Paulo vs Tuna Luso – Copa do Brasil Sub-20 (Quarterfinal second leg)

9:00 PM – Cruzeiro vs Palmeiras – Copa do Brasil Sub-20 (Quarterfinal second leg)





5:00 PM – West Bromwich vs Burnley – English Championship





5:00 PM – Lazio vs Porto – UEFA Europa League





Multiple matches from various leagues and competitions throughout the day





11:00 AM – Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC – Indian Super League





2:00 PM – Al-Orobah vs Al-Ittihad – Saudi Pro League







2:45 PM – Galatasaray vs Tottenham – UEFA Europa League



2:45 PM – Euro 360 – Live highlights from Europa League and Conference League



5:00 PM – Manchester United vs PAOK – UEFA Europa League



5:00 PM – Chelsea vs Noah – UEFA Conference League

5:00 PM – Euro 360 – Live highlights from Europa League and Conference League



Indian Super LeagueSaudi Pro LeagueUEFA Europa LeagueUEFA Conference LeagueEnglish ChampionshipArgentine Primera DivisiónCUSACopa do Brasil Sub-20 (Quarterfinal second leg)Where to watch New Mexico State vs Jacksonville State liveWhich football games will be broadcast live today?SportvESPNBandWhere to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?Disney+OneFootballYoutube/@canalgoatbrYoutube/@CazeTVThursday's Football Games: Schedules and Where to Watch Live