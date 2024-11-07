Director Shraddha Pasi Jairath’S ‘Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar’ To Release On November 22

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Director Shraddha Pasi Jairath“Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar”, an epic saga of unrequited love and longing, blended with betrayal and revenge, is set to release on November 22.

Jairath said,“Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar isn't just a love story but it delves into themes of betrayal, prejudice, and the complexities of human emotion. Our goal was to blend classic college romance with a modern perspective.”

“Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar” stars debutants Dhaval Thakur and Sanchita Basu, alongside Govind Pandey in pivotal roles, among others.

“With talented actors like Dhaval and Sanchita, we hope audiences thoroughly enjoy this classic romance,” added the director.

This series introduces a web of complex characters and a heart-wrenching story, where destiny ultimately dictates the fates of Kuldeep and Shanvika. Set against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh, the narrative follows two teenagers deeply in love, navigating the challenges of caste and class.

Dhaval Thakur, who plays Kuldeep, said: "Embracing Kuldeep's complexities, I found his essence by immersing myself in his world. I focused on trusting the script, the direction, and the process, which allowed me to stay true to the character's journey.

“The experience was incredibly fulfilling as an actor. The nuanced writing of Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar, combined with the team's collaborative effort through workshops and collective insights, helped bring Kuldeep to life.”

Actress and influencer Sanchita Basu, who has played Shanvika said,“Playing Shanvika has been a liberating experience. Her uninhibited and carefree nature truly defines her character. I see Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar as a tribute to the films that shaped my understanding of love.”

“The mix of fresh and familiar faces eased my nerves, and Dhaval's support as a co-star helped us build an organic camaraderie. I can't wait to see myself on screen.”

Produced by Bombay Show Studios LLP,“Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar” will stream from November 22 on Disney+ Hotstar.