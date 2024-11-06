Zelensky Removes Kostin From NSDC

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has removed Andriy Kostin from the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

The decree to that effect, No. 751/2024 , has been published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

"According to the partial amendment of Article 1 of Decree of the President of Ukraine No. 193/2024 of March 29, 2024 'On the membership of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine' (as amended by Decree No. 627/2024 of September 13, 2024), Andriy Kostin has been removed from the membership of the National Security Council and Defense of Ukraine," the document reads.

The decree enters into force from the day of its publication.

On October 31, Zelensky dismissed Kostin as Ukraine's prosecutor general.